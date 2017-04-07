Legislation could help fund RDU runway, statewide airport projects

1:18 Sunday morning's snow was fun while it lasted Pause

2:17 Raleigh Fire Chief: 'This was a very good outcome'

0:52 Firefighters continue to work scene of major downtown fire

2:09 Dramatic video from massive downtown Raleigh fire

0:32 UNC Tar Heels' championship 'shining moment' in Lego animation

1:39 UNC's Roy Williams on his Dadgum 'Royisms'

1:16 Senate confirms Neil Gorsuch as Supreme Court justice

26:22 UNC's Roy Williams: 'There's no better feeling in the world as a coach'

1:32 Large fire causes Georgia highway overpass collapse