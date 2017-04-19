John Grisham to stop at North Hills bookstore Quail Ridge Books

When renowned author John Grisham heads out on his first book tour in a quarter-century, one of his stops will be the North Hills bookstore, Quail Ridge Books.
The author, who is releasing his 30th book, “Camino Island,” will be making 12 stops in U.S. cities including in Raleigh, Charlotte, Asheville and Greensboro, his website said. The June 13 stop in Raleigh will be a ticketed event, and is limited to 200 people.
At the Quail Ridge event, staff will begin taking ticket reservations Wednesday at noon online, in-person, by email and by phone, according to its website.
People can request up to two tickets, and if more than 200 people request tickets, all names submitted before 1 p.m. will be entered into a random drawing, said the store’s general manager Sarah Goddin.
Each ticket will cost $28.95 and includes a copy of the book, the website said.
Grisham has strong ties to the Triangle, Goddin said. His daughter teaches in Raleigh and his wife went to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
The event will be broken into two parts, a book signing and a discussion question and answer session, according to Goddin. The limited seating at the event is expected to make it feel personal and intimate.
“It will be a really, I think, high quality event for all those who are lucky to be in that group,” she said.
“Camino Island” tells the story of a gang of thieves that stage a daring heist from a secure vault deep below Princeton University’s Firestone Library, the book’s description said. Their loot is priceless, but Princeton has insured it for twenty-five million dollars.
Grisham, is an Arkansas native who practiced criminal law and served in the Mississippi House of Representatives. He is best known for his legal thrillers, and his books have sold nearly 275 million copies worldwide. His first book, “A Time to Kill,” was published in June 1989.
Chris Cioffi: 919-829-4802, @ReporterCioffi
Comments