Cinco de Meow: Wake County wants you to adopt an adult cat this week

For some people, cats are better than tequila.
The Wake County Animal Center wants adult cats to find forever homes during its “Cinco de Meow” adoption special. It’s a play on Cinco de Mayo, the May 5 holiday that commemorates the Mexican army’s victory over France in 1862 and serves as an excuse for many people to drink alcohol.
From May 1 through 7, residents can name their price to adopt a cat that is 6 months or older. The animal center’s regular adoption fee for cats is $45.
“Adult cats make great pets because they have already developed their personalities and behaviors,” the adoption center says in a news release. “If a cat is coming from a foster home, potential owners will also know more about what the animal is like in a home environment.”
The animal center has about 13 adult cats, and about 17 more are in foster homes. To see all the cats available for adoption, go to pets.wakegov.com/gallery.
The Wake County Animal Center serves stray, abandoned and surrendered pets and finds homes for thousands of animals each year. It’s located at 820 Beacon Lake Road in Raleigh.
