Some Wake County voters have new polling sites

Thousands of Wake County residents will have new places to vote during election season.
The county Board of Elections announced Wednesday that it split two large precincts into four smaller precincts in Raleigh, Garner, Rolesville and Wake Forest.
Roughly 5,000 of the 8,072 voters in the 16-08 precinct will now vote in precinct 16-10 at the Barwell Road Community Center in Raleigh. The remaining 3,114 will vote in precinct 16-11 at East Garner Elementary School.
About 2,898 of the 8,033 voters in the 19-10 precinct will now vote in precinct 19-18 at Jones Dairy Elementary School, while the remaining 5,635 voters will vote in precinct 19-19 at Sanford Creek Elementary School.
Registered voters affected by the precinct changes will receive a notice in the mail, the board said in a news release Wednesday.
