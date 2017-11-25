Body of man reported missing recovered from Lake Johnson after drowning

The body of a man reported missing was recovered from Lake Johnson after a drowning on Saturday afternoon, police said.
The Raleigh Police Department responded to the call around 1:30 p.m.
Local police said the body was identified as 31-year-old MA KPA. He was reported missing on Nov. 20.
Crews from across Wake County spent about three hours working to recover the body from the lake.
The Raleigh Police Department, the Raleigh Fire Department, Wake County EMS, the Apex Fire Department Dive Team and the Raleigh/Wake County City-County Bureau of Identification assisted in the recovery.
Police said the investigation is ongoing.
