Parents brawl at Chuck E. Cheese's in Florida

Video posted on Twitter showed parents getting violent at popular family chain restaurant in Kendall on Oct 1. Children ran in fear as adults punched, kicked and pulled hair.
@krvstel via Twitter

Crime

Charlotte police release body-cam video of Scott shooting

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department released body-and dash-cam videos of the fatal police shooting of Keith Lamont Scott on Saturday after days of mounting public pressure. In a press conference, Chief Kerr Putney said while the videos show no “absolute, definitive visual evidence" that the 43-year-old black man had a gun in his hand, other evidence from the scene does prove it.

Local

Charlotte police confrontation with protesters on I-277

Around 10:30pm on Thursday, Sept. 22, protesters moved from uptown Charlotte to Interstate 277. They were calling for justice in the police shooting of Keith Scott. The protesters were pushed back up a hill by police who had temporarily closed that section of the freeway in anticipation of the coming protests.

Editor's Choice Videos