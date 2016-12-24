4 shot dead in Wilson

Four people were shot and killed in Wilson County on Saturday afternoon.
The killings are said to have taken place just east of the city of Wilson in the 2200 block of Banks Lane East, said Wanda Samuel, a spokeswoman for the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies were dispatched to the scene at 1 p.m., Samuel said.
Law enforcement officials are in the process of identifying the victims, Samuel said. Family members will then have to be contacted before any additional information is released.
According to television station ABC11, there is a heavy law enforcement presence at the scene of the shooting.
Chris Cioffi: 919-829-4802, @ReporterCioffi
Comments