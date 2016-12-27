Raleigh burglary suspect met was met with surprise attack

Police say a man who tried to force his way into a former girlfriend’s North Raleigh apartment on Monday was met by a man who bashed him in the face with a piece of firewood.
Matthew Lawrence Bergstedt, 27, of Darius Pearce Road in Youngsville ran to a nearby vacant apartment after being struck, according to police. He was charged with misdemeanor counts of breaking and entering and attempted breaking and entering, according to records filed Tuesday at the Wake County Magistrate’s Office.
The incident occurred just before 7 p.m. Monday when police were alerted about a burglary at an apartment in the 6300 block of Shanda Drive, according to police.
Bergstedt is accused of kicking in the back door of an apartment, where he encountered a 20-year-old man inside the home who struck across his face with the firewood.
“Bergstedt had been involved in a relationship with a female residing in the apartment he first attempted to enter,” Sughrue said in an email.
Police transported Bergstedt to the Wake County jail.He was released from custody Tuesday morning after posting a $3,000 bond, a jail spokesman reported.
