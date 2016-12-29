Suspect charged with murder in one of two Durham Christmas Eve slayings

Police have arrested 26-year-old Hakeem Kyri Hubbard of Durham on a first-degree murder charge in the Christmas Eve killing of a man found shot inside a car on Rochelle Street, they said late Wednesday.
Usha Chatman, 22, who lived in Durham, was dead when police found him in the 2800 block of the street with multiple gunshot wounds. Officers had been sent there a little after 9 p.m. to investigate a report that gunshots had been heard.
Hubbard was being held without bail Thursday.
Hubbard is on probation after being convicted in December 2015 of having a gun that June.
Hubbard is a felon, and felons cannot possess guns. Prison records show he was convicted in 2009 of aiding and abetting two crimes, an armed robbery and the firing of a gun into occupied property.
He was released from jail in October 2014.
