Wake County jail guard arrested on domestic violence charges

A detention officer for the Wake County Sheriff's Office was being held Monday on misdemeanor charges stemming from a domestic dispute at his Fuquay-Varina home.
Henry Maksym, 59, was arrested by Fuquay-Varina police on Sunday afternoon at the house on Dairy Glen Drive, records showed.
Police charged Maksym with assault on a female and assault inflicting serious injury.
Maksym was held without bail, which is required under state law until a judge or magistrate gets a criminal history report from police or the district attorney’s office and sets conditions for the suspect’s pretrial release from jail.
A sheriff’s office spokesman confirmed that Maksym worked as a detention officer. His status with the sheriff’s office after his arrest had not been determined Monday morning.
The sheriff’s office operates the Wake County Jail in downtown Raleigh and the Wake County Detention Center and an annex on Hammond Road in south Raleigh.
Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT
Comments