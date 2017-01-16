Raleigh police: Murder suspect Googled penalties for murder before his arrest

1:10 No Snow Days (for runners) Pause

2:05 NC State's BeeJay Anya: We are making a lot of mental errors

3:48 Gov Roy Cooper introduces new DHHS and Military Secretaries

1:52 Duke's Jeff Capel cites lack of poise and too many points in the paint by Louisville for loss.

1:45 Grayson Allen says one game 'indefinite suspension' was Krzyzewski's decision

5:56 NC State's Mark Gottfried: It's embarrassing

1:41 Democrats warn that any repeal of Obamacare would 'make America sick again'

2:17 Heels' Berry talks about win over FSU

3:07 So what can Trump actually do in his first 100 days?