Missouri officials arrest man wanted in Durham on child sex assault charges

A federal law enforcement task force in Missouri has arrested a man whom Durham police have charged with statutory rape and taking indecent liberties with a minor, Durham police said Tuesday.
Timothy Wayne McLean Jr., 22, was in Waynesville, Mo., when deputy marshals from the Southern Missouri Fugitive Task Force found him, a statement said.
Durham police said they had charged McLean in connection with an incident that they believe happened in December between McLean and a teenage girl he knew.
The statutory rape charge indicates that the girl was under 13 at the time police allege the incident happened.
