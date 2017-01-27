Two 17-year-olds, 14-year-old had handgun at Millbrook High, police say

Two 17-year-old Millbrook High School students have been charged with having a semiautomatic pistol in the school, and one is accused of encouraging a 14-year-old who had the gun when police found it.
Police and school officials said Franklin Mauricio Castillo-Diaz of 3033 Lake Woodard Drive and Elsy Nohemy Diaz-Quintanilla of 1626 Quail Ridge Road were arrested Thursday morning after other students let teachers and administrators know about the .380-caliber pistol about 8 a.m.
Patrol officers and the school resource officer assigned to the school, at 2201 Spring Forest Road, found the 14-year-old with the gun and ammunition in a classroom.
Detectives traced the gun back to Castillo-Diaz and Diaz Quintanilla, a police spokesman said.
Both were accused of having a gun on educational property, which is a felony. Castillo-Diaz was accused of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, a misdemeanor.
Police said they would petition juvenile authorities to take the younger boy’s case.
When the two were booked into the Wake County Detention Center on the charges, federal Homeland Security officials asked that each of them be held for 48 hours if they were going to be released.
The requests say that Castillo-Diaz is believed to be in the United States illegally and that officials think it might in the country’s interests to deport Diaz-Quintanilla.
He is from Honduras. She was born in El Salvador.
A magistrate set Castillo-Diaz’s bail at $5,000 and said that it is posted, he has to be released into his mother’s custody and cannot go on Millbrook property except for a meeting with administrators.
Diaz Quintanilla’s bail was set at $4,000, and she, too, was ordered to stay stay away from the school.
