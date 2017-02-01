Crime

Raleigh, Wake authorities charge two men with sex crimes involving children

By Ron Gallagher

Raleigh detectives and Wake County sheriff's investigators Tuesday charged a Raleigh man and one from Wendell with a total of eight felony sex crimes involving children in what appear to be unrelated cases.

City police charged Maximo Avila-Valenzuela, 45, of 3008 Holston Lane with five counts of statutory rape of someone under 15 years old.

According to the charges, the incidents happened between Oct. 8, 2015, and Tuesday.

Avila-Valenzuela was arrested at his home Tuesday night. He was ordered held in lieu of $5 million bail, and federal immigration officials asked that he be held for 48 hours if he is released so they can take custody of him .

The sheriff’s office charged Arnold Jimenez Herrera, 22, of 3414 N.C. 97, a Wendell address, with three counts of statutory sex offense with an 8-year-old between last June 1 and last Dec. 17.

Hererra was arrested in an industrial area of Nelson Road near Raleigh-Durham International Airport on Tuesday morning.

A magistrate set Hererra’s bail at $1.5 million, and he was held overnight.

