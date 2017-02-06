2 charged with having $1,700 in counterfeit money for shopping in Wake Forest

A man from Brooklyn, N.Y., and a former resident who now lives in Wake Forest were charged Saturday with having 86 counterfeit $20 bills and with using funny money to buy merchandise at Walmart and trying to buy gift cards at a Dollar General.
Police accused Travis Bailey Littles, 34, and Antonio Anthony Watts, 28, of having five or more counterfeit items and with conspiracy to get property by false pretenses.
Littles was also charged with trying to get Visa gift cards from a Dollar General by using phony $20s. Police said he had 55 of them when arrested.
Watts was charged with successfully getting clothing, cheese and other items from Walmart and with having 31 phony $20s when the two were arrested in the 300 block of Brooks Street shortly before noon.
Littles’ address was listed in an arrest order as 675 Classon Ave. in Brooklyn, but he told booking officers at the Wake County Detention Center that he lives at 418 Jones Dairy Road, just outside Wake Forest.
Tax records show that house is owned by a woman who lives in Brooklyn.
Watson lives at 80 E. 93rd St. in Brooklyn.
A magistrate set bail at $150,000 for each man.
Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT
