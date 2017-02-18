Nashville Police Department’s HOPE Initiative celebrates 1 year of helping addicts

3:04 Heartbreaking video of the return of a fallen soldier Pause

1:36 Gottfried: 'I am really proud of the accomplishments we had'

12:36 Joe Giglio analyzes NC State's basketball coach situation

5:29 State's Gottfried on ending the 22-year drought at Cameron with upset win over Duke

2:41 Peters: 'The effort was there but the execution was lacking'

2:39 NC State's Gottfried: Everything that happens is my responsibility

2:24 NC State's Gottfried after loss: "We got better tonight"

2:01 NC State's Women's Swimming and Diving team wins ACC Championship

4:30 He has a new face, one that had belonged to another man