Search of Raleigh hotel room leads to 16 pounds of marijuana, arrest

2:14 Cops tell driver it’s against the law to record police. No it’s not Pause

2:04 The voice of the Tar Heels, Woody Durham, lives with a painful silence

0:37 Video of alleged racial harassment, confrontation at Wake Forest High goes viral

0:11 Wake Forest High students chant "Bring Micah Back" to support suspended classmate

2:20 Lottie and Tori Pare take Wednesday off from school to participate in “A Day Without a Woman”

2:04 The voice of the Tar Heels, Woody Durham, lives with a painful silence

1:23 Hurricane Fran: 20 years after the devastation

2:01 What Wes Durham learned from his father Woody

1:31 Food truck Zeke’s Meats lives up to its name with roast pork, brisket sandwiches