Chatham schools band teacher charged with sexual activity with student

Hours after he resigned his job, a Chatham County Schools band teacher was charged Thursday night with 18 felonies involving sexual acts and indecent liberties with a student.
Sheriff’s deputies arrested Robert William Woodard III, 28, who lives in Guilford County, and he was held in lieu of $500,000 bail.
The county said in a statement that Woodard taught at Chatham Central High School in Bear Creek and at the Bennett School, an elementary school. Most of his time was at the high school, the statement said.
Woodard was charged with 18 counts of sexual activity with a student, seven counts of first-degree sexual offense with someone 15 or younger and eight counts of taking indecent liberties with a student.
The statement did not disclose when investigators believe the incidents happened.
Woodard was suspended with pay Monday because there had been an unrelated report that he violated school board policy, the statement said.
The school system discovered Tuesday that there may have been law violations and got a tip from a parent, the statement said, and brought in the sheriff’s office.
The sheriff’s office started its investigation Wednesday with held from the State Bureau of Investigation.
The school system’s spokesman, John McCann said the district would ask the state to revoke Woodard’s teaching license permanently.
Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT
