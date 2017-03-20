Man brought from Ohio to Raleigh on charge of offering 16-year-old as prostitute

6:38 Michael Peterson reacts after pleading guilty to manslaughter Pause

2:43 DNA expert questioned on evidence in Peterson case

2:14 Cops tell driver it’s against the law to record police. No it’s not

8:06 Coach K: 'They played better, but not harder'

0:49 'I know it sounds strange to say we were blessed, but that’s how it feels'

2:54 NC State's Dorn: "I think his style is going to be fun"

1:31 UNC's Pinson: 'It was a hard game'

2:11 UNC's Jackson: 'We're just glad we made it through that one'

1:48 UNC's Isaiah Hicks on the final stretch of the win over Arkansas