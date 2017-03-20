Crime

Man brought from Ohio to Raleigh on charge of offering 16-year-old as prostitute

By Ron Gallagher

A man accused of promoting a 16-year-old girl as a prostitute in Raleigh last summer has been arrested in Ohio and returned to Wake County to face charges of human trafficking and promoting a minor as a prostitute.

James Raymond Hannah, 24, is listed on jail booking records as living in Georgetown, Ohio.

When police got a warrant for Hannah’s arrest on August 5, 2016, they listed him as living in New Hanover County.

The warrant charges Hannah with human trafficking involving a child victim and promoting prostitution of a minor from Aug. 2 to 4 last year.

According to the warrant, police believe Hannah promoted the girl’s involvement by providing a hotel room and transportation and by making arrangements with “potential clients.”

Hannah arrived in Wake County on Saturday night and was held in lieu of $200,000 bail.

