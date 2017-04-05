19-year-old Raleigh man faces charge of taking indecent liberties with a child

A 19-year-old Raleigh man was charged early Wednesday with three counts of taking indecent liberties with a child between Dec. 1 and Monday.
Detectives who investigate sex crimes charged Douglas Benjerman Henriquez-Martinez after questioning him at their offices on Green Dairy Road, records showed.
Police said the victim in the case was a 7-year-old girl who already knew Henriquez-Martinez.
Henriquez-Martinez was 18 at the start of the period police listed in the charges.
Henriquez-Martinez was held in lieu of $150,000 bail.
Federal immigration authorities also asked that Wake County officials hold him for 48 hours after the indecent liberties charges are finished. They said in a form used to request detention that Henriquez-Martinez, an Elsalvador native, already is the subject of a final deportation order.
