April 5, 2017 11:57 AM

19-year-old Raleigh man faces charge of taking indecent liberties with a child

By Ron Gallagher

RALEIGH

A 19-year-old Raleigh man was charged early Wednesday with three counts of taking indecent liberties with a child between Dec. 1 and Monday.

Detectives who investigate sex crimes charged Douglas Benjerman Henriquez-Martinez after questioning him at their offices on Green Dairy Road, records showed.

Police said the victim in the case was a 7-year-old girl who already knew Henriquez-Martinez.

Henriquez-Martinez was 18 at the start of the period police listed in the charges.

Henriquez-Martinez was held in lieu of $150,000 bail.

Federal immigration authorities also asked that Wake County officials hold him for 48 hours after the indecent liberties charges are finished. They said in a form used to request detention that Henriquez-Martinez, an Elsalvador native, already is the subject of a final deportation order.

