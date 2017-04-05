Crime

April 5, 2017

LSD arrest in Cary leads to trafficking charge for Harnett County woman

By Ron Gallagher

CARY

Police charged a 20-year-old Harnett County woman Tuesday evening with trafficking in LSD.

Shelby Leynn Ashworth of Angier was arrested in the 900 block of West Chatham Street about 7 p.m., records showed.

An arrest warrant that police had sworn out earlier in the day said that Ashworth had 138 doses of the halucinogenic drug.

Trafficking, which for any controlled substance is based on the quantity involved, is a more serious felony than just possession.

For LSD, that means any quantity of 100 doses or more.

Ashley was held in lieu of $75,000 bail.

