Mohammad Imthais Alam
Mohammad Imthais Alam CCBI
Mohammad Imthais Alam CCBI

Crime

June 26, 2017 11:11 AM

Man turns himself in on rape, kidnapping, assault charges from Raleigh police

By Ron Gallagher

rgallagher@newsobserver.com

RALEIGH

A 34-year-old Raleigh man was being held without bail Monday after surrendering to face first-degree rape, first-degree kidnapping, assault on a female and other charges that Raleigh police filed in connection with an incident last week.

Mohammad Imthais Alam, who lives on Silverview Lane, turned himself in at the Wake County Detention Center on Hammond Road about 6 a.m., according to county arrest records.

The charges stem from a report that a woman was raped in the 5100 block of Hollyridge Drive on June 21, police said.

A first-degree forcible rape charge requires using or displaying a dangerous weapon, “inflicting serious personal injury” on the victim or someone else or having an accomplice.

Police also filed a charge of second-degree forcible sexual offense, which would involve actions not covered by a rape charge.

Other charges in the warrants in which police accused Alam were assault by strangulation and false imprisonment.

Police said Alam and the woman who said she was raped knew each other before the incident that led to the charges.

Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

'Don't...get shooted,' little girl pleads with mom after Castile is shot

'Don't...get shooted,' little girl pleads with mom after Castile is shot 5:19

'Don't...get shooted,' little girl pleads with mom after Castile is shot

Florida homeowner fights off attackers with machete 1:27

Florida homeowner fights off attackers with machete
People scream, fall to ground shortly after Ocean Boulevard shooting 1:03

People scream, fall to ground shortly after Ocean Boulevard shooting

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos