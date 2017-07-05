Update: Four shot in downtown Raleigh after fireworks show; one critically hurt

Police say four people were shot Tuesday night in downtown Raleigh after the Fourth of July fireworks display.
Of the four, police said Raheem Khary Lawrence McAllister, 18, was taken to WakeMed with life-threatening wounds. Wednesday morning, however, a WakeMed spokesperson said no one by that name remained at that hospital.
Three other shooting victims were taken to the hospital and later released, police said in an updated news release Wednesday.
Police responded about 10:45 p.m. to a report of a shooting near the intersection of South Wilmington and East South streets, police said in a statement.
On Wednesday morning, investigators had the McDonald’s restaurant located at the intersection taped off and were searching the scene for evidence.
The intersection is between the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts and the Shaw University campus, on the southern end of downtown.
Aaron Moody: 919-829-4528, @Aaron_Moody1
Comments