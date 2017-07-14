Durham home invasion leaves one masked suspect shot and hospitalized, police say

One man in a masked group that invaded a home in the northwest part of the city Thursday night was shot in the back, police said.
The wounded man, who is 40 years old, was seriously wounded, police said. They did not disclose his name.
Police declined to say whether the man was shot by the owner of the home in the 200 block of Bridgefield Place or by someone else.
The shooting was reported to police a little before 11:30 p.m., spokeswoman Kammie Michael said.
It was unclear Friday morning how many people were in the group that tried the robbery. The man who was shot was believed to be the only one in custody.
