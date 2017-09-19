NC teacher arrested on child porn and indecent liberties charges

A Burke County elementary school teacher is facing charges of having child pornography on his phone and taking indecent liberties with children.
Michael Harrison Lowman, 31, was arrested Monday after an investigation that began with a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about pornography moving over the internet to a connection tied to Lowman’s home in Valdese, the Burke County Sheriff’s Office said.
The county school system said Lowman had been a teacher at George Hildebrand Elementary School in Connelly Springs before he resigned Monday morning and gave up his state teaching license.
Lowman was arrested on two counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of taking indecent liberties with a minor. Those are all felonies.
The sheriff’s office said the indecent-liberties charge stemmed from statements Lowman had made during a State Bureau of Investigation lie-detector examination and an interview with investigators assigned to the statewide Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.
There was no indication how long authorities believe either activity was going on or if the indecent liberties they alleged involved students in Lowman’s classes.
Officials gave no indication that the indecent-liberties charge was connected to the pornography charges.
Second-degree exploitation involves receiving or distributing child pornography, usually electronically.
The law defines taking indecent liberties as willfully taking or trying to take “any immoral, improper, or indecent liberties with any child of either sex under the age of 16 years for the purpose of arousing or gratifying sexual desire” or committing or trying to commit “any lewd or lascivious act upon or with the body or any part or member of the body of any child of either sex under the age of 16 years.”
Lowman became a teacher in September 2012. Friday was the last day he was in a classroom. He had been a teacher assistant from Octobery 2009 until he became a teacher. He also drove a school bus, beginning in May 2015.
Larry Putnam, the county school superintendent, issued a statement saying “I am deeply saddened about the news of this arrest and these charges. Our primary goal is always the safety and well-being of our students. The George Hildebrand community is a strong community, and they have our full support.”
The school district “is working closely with local and state law enforcement agencies as this investigation continues,” Putnam said.
The sheriff’s office said the information from the national center first went to the SBI’s Computer Crimes Unit on Friday.
Federal, state and local authorities search internet traffic and sites known to distribute child pornography, trying to use information in the data streams to find out where pornography is coming from and where it is winding up.
Lowman was held in lieu of $250,000 bail. He is scheduled for an Oct. 9 court appearance on the charges.
Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT
Comments