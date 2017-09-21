He posed as a girl to lure in young boys online, and recorded them

A Raleigh man faces 20 years in prison for manufacturing child pornography.
Keith William Deichert, 47, was indicted in 2016, pleaded guilty in May and was sentenced in federal court Wednesday. He will be on supervised release for 15 years after his imprisonment.
In an October 2015 search of Deichert’s home, investigators found computers and media storage devices containing a child pornography collection of more than 40,400 pictures and 1,600 videos. They also found more than 200 child pornography videos Deichert recorded in online webcam chats with boys, according to a statement from the Justice Department.
The report said Deichert used video programs that enabled him to pose as a girl and engage in sexually explicit activity with young boys, whom he then recorded.
Deichert is now considered a repeat and dangerous sex offender against minors, since he produced multiple videos.
The investigation into Deichert began in the Caldwell County city of Lenoir, where the FBI seized, from a web-hosting facility, a computer server that hosted a website for advertising, distributing and discussing child pornography.
During a check of usernames and IP addresses of people who downloaded child pornography from the site, investigators learned the username “harris” was one and the same as Deichert. That led officials to obtain a search warrant for Deichert’s home.
The search turned up books depicting child pornography and describing sexual contact between adults and children. Other books found were titled “How to Handle Encounters with Law Enforcement” and “Surveillance and Counter Surveillance.”
Aaron Moody: 919-829-4528, @Aaron_Moody1
Comments