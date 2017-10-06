A 20-year-old goes missing in same NC area where 3 women have been found dead

Authorities are searching for a 20-year-old woman who has not been seen since getting in a brown Buick outside her family’s Lumberton home on Sept. 5.
Abby Patterson was in town from Florida visiting her mother for a couple of days when she disappeared a month ago, according to a Fox News report. She reportedly told her mother she’d be back in an hour when she climbed into the car on East Ninth Street and never returned.
Police continue to investigate the deaths of three other women whose bodies have been recovered in the same area of Lumberton since the spring. The bodies of Christina Bennett, 32, and Rhonda Jones, 36, were both discovered April 18. Police found the body of Megan Oxendine, 28, on June 3.
Lumberton police Chief Michael McNeill said it is unclear whether there is a connection between the deaths.
“We’re soliciting help from the community,” McNeill told Fox News. “Someone out there has information we need.”
But a Lumberton police captain seemed convinced Patterson’s disappearance is not related to the three women earlier this year.
“While there is always a possibility, we are 99 percent sure the case is not related to the females this spring and early summer,” Capt. Terry Parker told WNCN.
Police reportedly have identified a man last seen with Patterson and continue to talk with him.
Family and friends of Patterson are offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to her being found. Anyone with information can call the Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3846.
Patterson is described as 5-foot-7 and 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
Aaron Moody: 919-829-4528, @Aaron_Moody1
