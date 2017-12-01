Michael Anthony Maher
Apex man charged with murder in wife’s death that had been called an accident

By Ron Gallagher

December 01, 2017 08:54 AM

APEX

Michael Anthony Maher of Apex was arrested at a Raleigh home Thursday night after Apex police swore out a warrant charging that he murdered his wife the day after Thanksgiving.

Maher, 44, is accused of killing Nadia Amaadar Maher, 38, on Nov. 24 at the house where they lived on Walden Glade Run.

Nadia Maher was initially thought to have been fatally wounded by accident.

Police continued their investigation of her death, however, and got the warrant for Maher. It does not detail how police believe the killing happened.

Maher was at a home on Orabelle Court, about 10 miles from his home, about 8:30 p.m. when police took him into custody, according to arrest records.

