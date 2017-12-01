Raleigh man accused of baking pot into pounds of brownies

Drug investigators seized more than 2 pounds of marijuana-laced brownies and 11 ounces of marijuana itself when they raided an apartment on Carlton Avenue on Thursday evening.
Charges filed against Christopher Mathew Belsito Jr., 21, alleged that he had the marijuana, the brownies and drug paraphernalia in the building at 1110 Carlton.
The charges said that 1,025 grams (about 2.3 pounds) of brownies had been prepared and there were 328 grams (about 11.6 ounces) of marijuana.
Altogether, police charged Belsito with one count each of felony possession of marijuana and possession with intent to sell, felony possession of items containing marijuana and possession with intent to sell, manufacturing a marijuana-related product and having items needed to use or sell the drug.
Belsito was held in lieu of $30,000 bail.
Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT
