Man arrested, charged with murder of 18-year-old in Smithfield shooting

A man was arrested Monday in Smithfield and charged with the murder of an 18-year-old.
The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting a shooting at 120 Neuse Bend Road in Smithfield just before 1 p.m. Monday, according to sheriff’s office spokesman Capt. Jeff Caldwell.
When deputies arrived at the home, 18-year-old Carlos Mejia Escamilla, of the 100 block of River Oaks Drive in Selma, was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound.
Detectives interviewed multiple people and searched the home on Neuse Road.
The investigation led to the arrest of Tony Lee Hines, 19, who lives at the Neuse Road home..
No other information was immediately available. Hines’ mugshot was not available as of about 7 p.m. Monday.
