Woman had 7.5 pounds of pot in a Jeep, Raleigh police charge

A 19-year-old woman who had a Maryland driver's license has been charged with having 7.5 pounds of pot along with a quantity of psilocybin mushrooms in a Jeep when police arrested her last weekend.
Camille Kailah Walsh was listed as having no permanent address when she was was booked into the Wake County Detention Center. However, police found a Chevy Chase, Md., address that they listed when charging her with felony marijuana possession, felony possession of a Schedule I drug, maintaining a vehicle to keep drugs in, drinking alcohol under 21 and having marijuana paraphernalia.
Walsh was at 300 Davie St. when officers arrested her about 1 a.m. Saturday, records showed.
She had a first court appearance Monday and was being held Tuesday in lieu of $15,000 bail.
