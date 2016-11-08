Johnston Community College Classes

Johnston Community College will offer a number of Workforce Academy classes in the new year. The Workforce Academy is a continuing-education program that offers accelerated job-training opportunities.
The classes are listed below. To register, call 919-209-2591. Financial assistance might be available.
Plumbing – 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Thursday, from Jan. 30 through April 27, in the Elsee Building on the Smithfield campus, 245 College Road, Smithfield. The cost is $180.
Electrical – 5:30-9:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, from Feb. 8 through May 4, in the Britt Building on the Smithfield campus. The cost is $180.
Wastewater Treatment Operator I & II Certification – 6-10 p.m. Thursdays, from Jan. 12 through May 11, at the Johnston County Workforce Development Center, 125 Bestwood Drive, Clayton. The cost is $180, and a textbook is required.
Manufacturing Safety – 5:30-9:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, from Feb. 6 through April 27, at the Workforce Development Center. The cost is $180. The certifications carry an additional cost.
Culinary techniques – noon-4 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, from Feb. 13 through April 26, at the Cyber Cafe in the Johnston Medical Mall, 514 N. Bright Leaf Blvd., Smithfield. A textbook is required.
Introduction to Human Services – 6-9 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, from Jan. 9 through March 6, at the Workforce Development Center. The cost is $180; the class qualifies for a fee waiver.
Income Maintenance Caseworker – 6-9 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, from March 20 through May 10, at the Workforce Development Center. The cost is $180.
Microsoft Office Suite – 6-9 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, from Jan. 17 through Feb. 9, in the Elsee Building. The cost is $73.
