Education

November 8, 2016 12:55 PM

Johnston Community College Classes

Johnston Community College will offer a number of Workforce Academy classes in the new year. The Workforce Academy is a continuing-education program that offers accelerated job-training opportunities.

The classes are listed below. To register, call 919-209-2591. Financial assistance might be available.

Plumbing – 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Thursday, from Jan. 30 through April 27, in the Elsee Building on the Smithfield campus, 245 College Road, Smithfield. The cost is $180.

Electrical – 5:30-9:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, from Feb. 8 through May 4, in the Britt Building on the Smithfield campus. The cost is $180.

Wastewater Treatment Operator I & II Certification – 6-10 p.m. Thursdays, from Jan. 12 through May 11, at the Johnston County Workforce Development Center, 125 Bestwood Drive, Clayton. The cost is $180, and a textbook is required.

Manufacturing Safety – 5:30-9:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, from Feb. 6 through April 27, at the Workforce Development Center. The cost is $180. The certifications carry an additional cost.

Culinary techniques – noon-4 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, from Feb. 13 through April 26, at the Cyber Cafe in the Johnston Medical Mall, 514 N. Bright Leaf Blvd., Smithfield. A textbook is required.

Introduction to Human Services – 6-9 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, from Jan. 9 through March 6, at the Workforce Development Center. The cost is $180; the class qualifies for a fee waiver.

Income Maintenance Caseworker – 6-9 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, from March 20 through May 10, at the Workforce Development Center. The cost is $180.

Microsoft Office Suite – 6-9 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, from Jan. 17 through Feb. 9, in the Elsee Building. The cost is $73.

Related content

Education

Comments

Videos

Cary Elementary School's Guide on Voting Etiquette

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos