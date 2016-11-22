NCSU gets $5 million gift

N.C. State University has announced a $5 million gift from Burlington alumnus Andy Albright and his wife, Jane, to support entrepreneurship and leadership programs.
The donation will go to both the N.C. State Entrepreneurship Initiative and the General H. Hugh Shelton Leadership Center. The university has renamed a building on the Centennial Campus in the couple’s honor, calling it the Andy and Jane Albright Innovation Hall.
The gift includes an endowment for the Albright Entrepreneurs Village, a living and learning community for students with similar interests. The Albrights are also creating the Shelton-Albright Entrepreneurial Leadership Youth Program, aimed at high school students in North Carolina’s rural counties who have an interest in entrepreneurship.
NCSU recently made public its $1.6 billion fundraising drive that will continue through 2021. The Albright gift pushed the campaign total past $1 billion.
