Icy roads challenge efforts to reopen Triangle schools

Triangle school staff are clearing ice-packed schools and checking conditions of secondary roads to determine whether classes will resume Wednesday.
Area schools were closed Monday and Tuesday as the region dug out from the ice and snow that created hazardous road conditions in much of the Triangle. The question facing Triangle school districts Tuesday was whether conditions on the roads and at schools would be improved enough to reopen on Wednesday.
The ability for the state’s largest school system to reopen Wednesday could be hampered by conditions in northern Wake, which received some of the worst of the weekend’s bad weather. Areas north of Interstate 540, including Wake Forest and North Raleigh, were particularly hard hit.
Families in the areas that didn’t have as much snow have been clamoring for Wake to partially reopen. But school officials in the county – the nation’s 15th largest school district – say partial opening is not an option when students and staff don’t necessarily go to school or work near where they live. Thousands of Wake students attend magnet schools.
“When one area of the county is affected, it does affect the entire county,” said Lisa Luten, a Wake schools spokeswoman. “That area isn’t just pulling students from their base schools but the entire county. That applies to staff too.”
School facilities staff have been out at schools since Sunday spreading salt and plowing carpool and bus lanes, according to Luten.
Luten said school custodial staff have also been working on clearing walkways on campus.
School transportation staff are also checking the secondary roads to see whether it’s safe for school buses to travel on. Transportation staff are on the lookout for shaded areas where overhanging trees have delayed melting of ice, according to Luten.
“What’s important for people to remember is that our buses are spending a lot of time on secondary roads early in the morning before the temperatures rise,” Luten said.
While school staff in area districts are reviewing conditions throughout Tuesday afternoon, the Orange County school system made an early decision to keep schools closed Wednesday.
“The parking lots and many of the secondary roads are still covered in ice,” said Seth Stephens, an Orange County schools spokesman. “Our maintenance will continue to work to get the lots cleared. I have attached some pics.”
T. Keung Hui: 919-829-4534, @nckhui
