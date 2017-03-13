Wake County student suspensions dropping over time

2:11 Tilliman proposes using lottery money for raises and bonuses for principals Pause

2:48 Women’s rally and march in Raleigh draws thousands

1:37 NC lawmakers get into a chess match - literally - with top student players

3:34 HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law

3:33 Former Gov. McCrory chased down D.C. alley by people shouting 'Shame!'

6:32 Gov. McCrory defends House Bill 2 in May statement

0:27 McCrory says HB2 not about demonizing one group of people

2:28 UNC coach Roy Williams on NCAA number one seed

1:06 NC Central Eagles get the big NCAA Tournament news