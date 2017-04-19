Tom Joyner to deliver Shaw commencement address

Tom Joyner, a syndicated radio host who has used his fortune and influence to support historically black colleges and universities, will be the commencement speaker at Shaw University next month.
Joyner, 67, has hosted the Tom Joyner Morning Show since 1994, and it’s now heard in more than 100 markets across the country. Since 1999, the Tom Joyner Foundation has raised more than $60 million to help keep students enrolled at historically black colleges and universities.
Joyner was born in Tuskegee, Ala., and attended Tuskegee University, where he majored in sociology and worked for the college radio station. He began his broadcasting career as soon as he graduated and worked at several radio stations in the South and Midwest before settling in Chicago in the late 1970s.
Joyner will speak at Shaw’s commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 13, at the Raleigh Convention Center. He has made several previous trips to the Triangle, including to deliver the commencement address at N.C. Central University in 2010.
