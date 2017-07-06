Flags at UNC to be lowered Saturday in honor of chancellor who died

Flags at the UNC-Chapel Hill campus will be lowered to half-staff Saturday as a tribute to the late chancellor, Paul Hardin, who died July 1.
Gov. Roy Cooper issued the order Thursday. All United States and North Carolina flags on the campus will be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Saturday. That’s the day a memorial service will be held for Hardin at University United Methodist Church in Chapel Hill.
Duke University lowered its flags this week in memory of Hardin, who received his undergraduate and law degrees from Duke.
Hardin, who served as chancellor of UNC from 1988 to 1995, died from ALS at age 86.
Comments