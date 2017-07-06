Paul Hardin served as chancellor of UNC from 1988 to 1995. He died from ALS on July 1 at age 86.
Paul Hardin served as chancellor of UNC from 1988 to 1995. He died from ALS on July 1 at age 86. Jim Bounds N&O file photo
Paul Hardin served as chancellor of UNC from 1988 to 1995. He died from ALS on July 1 at age 86. Jim Bounds N&O file photo

Education

July 06, 2017 11:52 AM

Flags at UNC to be lowered Saturday in honor of chancellor who died

By Jane Stancill

jstancill@newsobserver.com

RALEIGH

Flags at the UNC-Chapel Hill campus will be lowered to half-staff Saturday as a tribute to the late chancellor, Paul Hardin, who died July 1.

Gov. Roy Cooper issued the order Thursday. All United States and North Carolina flags on the campus will be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Saturday. That’s the day a memorial service will be held for Hardin at University United Methodist Church in Chapel Hill.

Duke University lowered its flags this week in memory of Hardin, who received his undergraduate and law degrees from Duke.

Hardin, who served as chancellor of UNC from 1988 to 1995, died from ALS at age 86.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

See what remains as fire guts a Wake County school bus

See what remains as fire guts a Wake County school bus 0:37

See what remains as fire guts a Wake County school bus
Unlocking the voices of Wake County high school students 1:32

Unlocking the voices of Wake County high school students
Wake County helps minority students find their voice 1:38

Wake County helps minority students find their voice

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos