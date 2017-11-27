A Wake school board member and a national conservative writer spar on Twitter

The debate over which calendar to use at a new Wake County elementary school has gone national on social media, sparking a Twitter fight between school board member Keith Sutton and a conservative commentator and his followers.

Some parents want Buckhorn Creek Elementary School in Holly Springs to open next year on a year-round calendar, although the plan is to open it on a traditional calendar. Mark Pantano, a national conservative writer who doesn’t live in North Carolina, has backed the Holly Springs parents, producing a flurry of tweets over the weekend between him and Sutton.

Pantano sent a tweet Sunday addressed to several school board members, including Sutton, saying they better make Buckhorn Creek year-round “or face the voters wrath!”

Suttton responded to Pantano that “where in a civil democracy do you get what you desire by insulting people and threatening them...seriously?!” In another tweet, Sutton said he didn’t “believe one would generally be successful in obtaining what you so desire by calling the decision makers incompetent or stupid.”

Pardon me sir. I am trying to figure out where in a civil democracy do you get what you desire by insulting people and threatening them...seriously?! — Keith Sutton (@kasutton1) November 26, 2017

In a large or small district, company, courtroom or classroom, I don’t believe one would generally be successful in obtaining what you so desire by calling the decision makers incompetent or stupid. — Keith Sutton (@kasutton1) November 26, 2017

Pantano responded with several tweets, including one telling Sutton that “suggesting that angry voters may vote against you for your decisions is not a ‘threat.’ ”

“Grow up, grow a pair, and stop screwing your constituents!” Pantano added.

Pardon me Sir, but you are an elected representative.







Suggesting that angry voters may vote against you for your decisions is not a "threat."







Grow up, grow a pair, and stop screwing your constituents! https://t.co/ggoaPfnQVa — Mark Pantano (@TheMarkPantano) November 27, 2017

Several of Pantano’s supporters jumped in as well, questioning Sutton’s use of the words “civil democracy.”

What is a "Civil Democracy"...?







If you have a college degree I'd request at least a partial refund... just sayin' — Mike Mack (@flybull1) November 27, 2017

Pardon me sir, this is not a democracy, it is a Constitutional Republic! Until you accept that you should not be on a school board! — James Smith (@gunny_6588) November 27, 2017

Some tweets may have racial overtones. One said that the words from Sutton, who is African-American, were “all very Jesse Jackson / Don King in delivery. We must civilize, materialize, and always demonize...”’

It’s all very Jesse Jackson / Don King in delivery. “We must civilize, materialize, and always demonize...” — Be Mine or 7th (@winston2plus2) November 27, 2017

Go to Pacific Ocean and swim West, leave my man Pantano alone . Take bus, but don’t take lady, Rosa Parker’s, seat she is my girl. — GlennFolse (@glenn_folse) November 27, 2017

The local parents have for the most part stayed out of the Twitter fight between Sutton and Pantano. But one parent tweeted she agreed with Sutton while adding that “the community is begging you all to address the growth in Holly Springs” by voting next week to make Buckhorn Creek a year-round school.