Kids who owe school lunch money get cheese sandwiches, so a community offers help

2:57 Thank you video turns into flash mob supporting mom with cancer Pause

2:23 Has a Black president changed America?

1:55 Godspeed, John Glenn: 1921-2016

4:41 Conjoined twins Eva and Erika have beaten the odds before. They will survive separation, mom says.

2:50 'The girls sense something is going to happen' - conjoined twins Eva and Erika Sandoval prepare for separation surgery

1:06 What to do when you meet a python

5:48 Dave Barry's 2016 Holiday Gift Guide

0:32 8-foot Burmese python is captured in Miami-Dade

2:36 Lazarus the Cat's Mysterious Long Distance Adventure