Saturday morning tweets by President Trump allege Obama administration wiretapped his phones

President Trump began his weekend early Saturday with a flurry of tweets making allegations against the Obama administration:
Some current and former intelligence officials cast doubt on Trump's allegations of wiretapping, The Washington Post reported.
“It's highly unlikely there was a wiretap,” one former senior intelligence official familiar with surveillance law told The Post, on condition of anonymity. “It seems unthinkable. If that were the case by some chance, that means that a federal judge would have found that there was either probable cause that he had committed a crime or was an agent of a foreign power.”
There was no comment from the White House on Saturday morning, and an Obama spokesman didn't immediately respond to an Associated Press request for comment.
The Breitbart website posted a story on Friday outlining similar allegations made by conservative radio host Mark Levin on his show Thursday evening.
On Twitter: @adonegan
Comments