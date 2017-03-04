Saturday morning tweets by President Trump allege Obama administration wiretapped his phones

1:32 Cold snap could mean trouble for local strawberry farmers Pause

1:01 Canes' Slavin: "We need to take it one game at a time,"

4:40 Berger: Because of court ruling, "We don't have ... an Ethics Commission or a Board of Elections"

1:09 Journey to the Tourney: Duke's March Madness history

4:10 What's it like to be a conservative on campus? Triangle college students share their stories

1:59 UNC's Roy Williams gets emotional when telling his favorite senior day story

1:16 Journey to the Tourney: UNC's March Madness history

1:59 ACC's Swofford excited about ACC Tournament in Brooklyn, NY

1:40 UNC-Wilmington coach talks about his pride in his players after loss to Duke