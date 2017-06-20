A man lay dying. Two strangers rushed up. 'The only chance this man has is us.'

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:27 Florida homeowner fights off attackers with machete Pause 2:01 'We will not be intimidated,' Trump says in message before congressional baseball game 1:08 Capitol Police Officer and NCCU grad wounded in attack throws out first pitch 5:51 Witness video captures gunshots at Republican congressional baseball practice 0:18 Kid gets massive brain freeze during Icee-drinking contest 1:54 The rescue that led to prison for a serial killer 0:43 Jimmy Carter shakes hands with every passenger on Atlanta to D.C. flight 0:34 Woman distracted by texting falls into open sidewalk hatch 1:01 Would you zipline off the Eiffel Tower? 1:03 LAPD cop leaves motorcycle for dance floor, shows off salsa skills Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email Blanca Karina Barajas of Rock Hill and Travis Taylor of York were strangers, but they worked together on Sunday to try and save a motorcycle crash victim after a wreck on Cherry Road in Rock Hill. The two performed CPR; both said they have had training in how to perform it. The victim, a 55-year-old man from Columbia, died. Andrew Dys adys@heraldonline.com

