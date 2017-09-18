8-year-old football players kneel during the national anthem

More Videos 0:41 11-year-old Virginia boy mows White House lawn Pause 8:48 Into the Deluge: Stories from Hurricane Harvey 0:21 Maria becomes at Cat 3 hurricane 1:25 Former NC state employee paying for mistake by the state 2:58 Fair worker falls from Ferris wheel after trying to rescue children 0:36 Want to have a beer with your pet? 0:30 Mama bear has her paws full with five cubs at Biltmore Estate 1:52 NC principals may retire to avoid pay cuts 1:05 Watch a 94-year-old grandmother's reaction when cops bring supplies to her door before Irma 1:47 Hurricane Irma: Polluted flood water flows through houses in a Florida neighborhood Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Watch as 8-year-old Cahokia football players kneel during National Anthem Members of the Junior Comanches youth football team turned their back on the American flag and knelt during the playing of the National Anthem prior to a game on Sept. 17. Members of the Junior Comanches youth football team turned their back on the American flag and knelt during the playing of the National Anthem prior to a game on Sept. 17. Facebook via Latia Cole-Gooden

