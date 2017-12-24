Defying Trump again, a governor pardons immigrants who were about to be deported

More Videos 1:21 Dave Doeren stays with NC State Pause 1:25 Air travelers are greeted with warm hugs and Christmas music at RDU Airport 3:05 A Chef’s Life Season 5 Trailer 3:53 NC Treasurer's pursuit of payments throws a retired state employee on disability 'into a crisis' 2:06 Duke football players do a rousing version of 'Santa Claus is Coming to Town' 1:55 Amazon Prime Now prepares for holiday procrastinators 0:16 WRAL promotes its live coverage of the Raleigh Christmas Parade 2:09 'Thoughts and prayers': Recent tragedies have put this phrase in the spotlight 2:01 NC State's Keatts: 'I thought this was the best game we played as a team' 1:36 Check out these awesome holiday lights Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Pardoned by Gov. Brown, refugee Mony Neth considers himself an American After receiving a pardon by Gov. Jerry Brown, preventing deportation to Cambodia, Mony Neth discusses his future plans and his past mistakes that "still haunt me until now." After receiving a pardon by Gov. Jerry Brown, preventing deportation to Cambodia, Mony Neth discusses his future plans and his past mistakes that "still haunt me until now." Andy Alfaro The Modesto Bee

