Elk fall through ice, and people use anything they can find to try to save them, video shows

More Videos 1:16 Watch boiling water turn to snow Pause 0:50 5 deputies shot, 1 killed in Denver suburb shooting 1:29 Shark bites Florida man and will not let go 1:16 Watch boiling water turn to snow 1:36 Brrrrr - Watch the ABC11 forecast for New Year's Eve 4:43 Roy Williams following win over Wake Forest : “We’ve got to play smarter, we’ve got to play harder” 2:41 Krzyzewski calls game against ACC rival Florida State "amazing" 0:16 WRAL promotes its live coverage of the Raleigh Christmas Parade 1:18 Cary Arts Center hosts 23rd Annual Kwanzaa Celebration 1:46 Trump Team Has Frequently Claimed 'No Contact' With Russia' Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Passersby scramble to save a herd of elk that fell through icy Wyoming reservoir Passing motorists on Friday came together to save a herd of cow elk that had fallen through thick ice into the Palisades Reservoir near the Idaho/Wyoming border. Passing motorists on Friday came together to save a herd of cow elk that had fallen through thick ice into the Palisades Reservoir near the Idaho/Wyoming border. Dusty Jones via Facebook

Passing motorists on Friday came together to save a herd of cow elk that had fallen through thick ice into the Palisades Reservoir near the Idaho/Wyoming border. Dusty Jones via Facebook