Watch: Bald eagle battles fox for rabbit in skies above Washington's San Juan Island

In a remarkable display of nature, a fox kit carrying a rabbit in its jaws is swooped down upon by a bald eagle which wrests the meal free in San Juan Island National Historical Park last Saturday.
Video: Zachary Hartje; photo: Kevin Ebi/LivingWilderness.com Drew Perine
Panda goes a little too far out on a limb

Panda goes a little too far out on a limb

A giant panda at the Smithsonian's National Zoo in Washington shows persistence - even after taking a fall. The zoo posted video of Bei Bei dangling by its hind legs from the branch, and then the limb broke, sending the panda tumbling to the ground.