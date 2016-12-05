Supreme Court on NC gerrymandering: ‘Is it politics or is it race?’

1:06 Roy Cooper declares victory in video released Nov. 22 Pause

3:20 NC GOP wants Durham vote recount

2:18 Governor McCrory concedes race to Roy Cooper

2:38 Roy Cooper addresses supporters claiming victory over incumbent Governor Pat McCrory

2:21 Does race play a part in the challenge to Durham vote count?

2:16 Civitas files lawsuit challenging same-day registration votes

5:14 McCrory: 'We're going to check everything'

1:55 A month later, Lumberton residents struggle to recover from Hurricane Matthew

1:11 Princeville residents get first look at flooded homes