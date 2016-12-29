NC principals could see salary increases and bonuses if some legislators have their way

11:06 Cooper on HB2: 'Today, the legislature had the chance to do the right thing for NC and they failed' Pause

3:06 What the heck is going on in the NC Legislature?

0:07 NC State's Dennis Smith's monster jam

1:54 Activists work to reopen the Pungo District Hospital and prevent demolition

8:01 Seth Meyers takes some shots at NC political power grab

1:34 Missing great-grandmother last seen on store video Christmas Eve found alive Wednesday

2:01 Day of tension as special session closes

1:12 Here's why Duke and UNC are recruiting high school basketball phenom Kevin Knox

0:14 NC State's Maverick Rowan has a "shocker" of a dunk