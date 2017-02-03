Republicans’ repeal mantra for Obamacare may have a new slogan: Repair

Republicans who have been promising their constituents for years that they’d repeal President Barack Obama’s sweeping health care plan are now offering a less drastic approach: Repair it.

The modification, aired repeatedly this week on Capitol Hill, comes as Republicans find themselves unable to reach a consensus on how to replace the 2010 law that not only has extended health care to 20 million Americans but also includes provisions that Republicans want to keep, such as keeping young adults on their parent’s health care plans.

The word “repair” emerged as Republicans wrestled with the complexities of the law, with Senate Health committee chairman Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn. likening the situation to a bridge that is collapsing.

“We can close the old bridge, but in the meantime, we repair it,” he said this week. “No one is talking about repealing anything until there is a concrete practical alternative to offer Americans in its place.”

One of his counterparts in the House told reporters that lawmakers “are going to fix things, we’re going to repair things.

“There are things we can build on and repair; there are things we can completely repeal,” House Energy and Commerce Committee chairman Greg Walden said.

Polls suggest the law has never been more popular, and Bloomberg reported this week that the more temperate language was suggested to the party by Republican word maven and pollster Frank Luntz. He told Bloomberg that repair “is a less partisan but no less action-oriented phrase that Americans overwhelmingly embrace.”

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi this week taunted the Republicans over their semantics. “They’ve had seven years to come up with it, and so far all we hear are vocabulary changes and the rest,” she told reporters on Thursday. “Hopefully we can find some common ground to go forward.”