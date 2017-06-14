Congressional shooter dead after attacking GOP lawmakers, staff

U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise, the third-ranking Republican in House leadership, was shot and injured during a baseball practice early Wednesday, and two Capitol Hill police officers and at least two others were also shot, according to congressmen who were at the scene.

The shooter, identified as James T. Hodgkinson, died in the hospital. According to the Belleville News-Democrat, he belonged to number of anti-Republican groups, including one called “Terminate the Republican Party.”

The shooter’s social media posts and letters he wrote to the Belleville News-Democrat immediately raised questions throughout Capitol Hill about whether Hodgkinson deliberately targeted GOP congressmen because of his political beliefs.

Several Republican members of Congress, their staff and some family were at the baseball practice at a field in Alexandria, Va., when the gunman opened fire at roughly 7 a.m., according to U.S. Rep Roger Williams, R-Texas, who was there but was not injured. Capital police and Alexandria police exchanged gunfire with Hodgkinson before disarming him and taking him into custody.

He was treated at a hospital before dying of his injuries.

Lawmakers there described a chaotic scene.

“Scalise was on second base, and was crawling out, leaving a trail of blood,” said Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., in an interview on CNN, describing it as a “hip wound.” Scalise, from Louisiana, was reportedly in stable condition at a local hospital and others shot did not face life-threatening injuries, according to police and congressional sources.

Law enforcement officials identified Hodgkinson, 66, as the man suspected of firing dozens of rounds Wednesday. According to public records, Hodgkinson was a licensed home inspector in Illinois before his license lapsed in November.

On Fox News, one of the congressmen at the practice – Rep. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla. – described being approached by a man in the parking lot before the shooting took place who “wanted to know whether it was Republicans or Democrats that were out there.”

Tim Slater, an FBI special agent, told reporters it was too early to say if members of Congress were deliberately targeted.

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 3:50 Attorney General Jeff Sessions forcefully says he had no knowledge of Trump campaign officials colluding with Russia Pause 2:11 NAACP's Barber wants General Assembly to stop making laws 0:43 Jimmy Carter shakes hands with every passenger on Atlanta to D.C. flight 1:26 Comey said he wrote memos because Trump 'might lie about the nature of our meeting' 1:11 Trump's lawyer defends the president's right to 'expect loyalty' 2:33 Sen. John McCain asks Comey disjointed set of questions at intel hearing 0:34 Comey: “Lordy, I hope there are tapes” 2:22 Get caught up on the Comey-Trump saga 1:15 Black lawmakers call for quick redistricting 0:58 North Carolina GOP lawmaker: NC House budget plan eliminates Pre-K wait list Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email 'That sounds like a gun': Sen. Flake describes shooting at congressional baseball practice Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., was playing at the congressional baseball practice in the Alexandria, Va. park before shots rang out on Wednesday. He described the chaos that ensued and confirmed House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana was shot. Daniel Mallon/Facebook via Storyful

Along with Scalise, Brooks and DeSantis, the lawmakers practicing baseball Wednesday at Eugene Simpson Stadium Park in Alexandria included Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Fla., Rep. Gary Palmer, R-Ala., Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., Rep. Joe Barton, R-Texas, and Rep. Mark Walker, R-N.C. Paul told MSNBC that the other members at the practice had Scalise and his security detail to thank for their lives.

“Everybody probably would have died except for the fact that Capitol Police where there,” Paul said. “And the only reason they were there was because we had a member of leadership on our team.”

“By him being there, he probably saved everybody else’s life,” he added.

Both Capitol Hill officers who were present as part of a security detail for Scalise, the House Whip, were injured in the shooting.

“Both of them were wounded, one female officer in the leg. They continued to return fire. I can’t tell you how grateful I am for their courage in defending us,” Palmer told Fox News.

Based on witness accounts, the shooter was firing a semi-automatic rifle, but the exact make could not be immediately confirmed.

“While he was still shooting I made the decision that it was the smarter thing to do to take a chance of getting shot while running, ran to the first base dugout, dove in, as did the other people who were with me, hit the deck in the dugout,” Brooks told reporters.

While in the dugout, he saw a staffer with a bullet hole in his leg. “I take off my belt, another gentleman and myself applies the belt as a tourniquet to his leg. In fairness, that staffer – he was gutsy. He said it wasn’t bad at all. But there was a hole in his leg.”

According to Rep. Williams, one of his staff members was shot and is receiving medical attention.

Barton’s 10-year-old son was also at the practice, but “we got him into the dugout and stuffed him under the bench,” Flake told reporters.

On Capitol Hill, Senate leaders said they would conduct business as usual with votes on Iran sanctions amendments starting at 2 pm. The House said it would have a floor hearing at noon, and then adjourn for the day.

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 3:50 Attorney General Jeff Sessions forcefully says he had no knowledge of Trump campaign officials colluding with Russia Pause 2:11 NAACP's Barber wants General Assembly to stop making laws 0:43 Jimmy Carter shakes hands with every passenger on Atlanta to D.C. flight 1:26 Comey said he wrote memos because Trump 'might lie about the nature of our meeting' 1:11 Trump's lawyer defends the president's right to 'expect loyalty' 2:33 Sen. John McCain asks Comey disjointed set of questions at intel hearing 0:34 Comey: “Lordy, I hope there are tapes” 2:22 Get caught up on the Comey-Trump saga 1:15 Black lawmakers call for quick redistricting 0:58 North Carolina GOP lawmaker: NC House budget plan eliminates Pre-K wait list Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email ​Alexandria Police and witness recount shooting at congressional baseball practice Alexandria Police Chief Michael Brown briefs the press on the on-going investigation of the shooting at the GOP baseball practice early this morning in Alexandria, Va. . A witness recounts the scene where Majority Whip Leader Rep. Steve Scalise, congressional staff and members of the Capitol Police were shot. Ali Rizvi McClatchy

Scalise is the first member of Congress to be shot since Gabrielle Giffords was seriously wounded by a gunman while meeting constituents in her Arizona district in January 2011.

Giffords went to Twitter Wednesday to say: “My heart is with my former colleagues, their families & staff, and the US Capitol Police - public servants and heroes today and every day.”

Scalise, 51, represents Louisiana’s 1st Congressional District and is the Majority Whip, making him third in house leadership behind Speaker Paul Ryan and Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy. He was elected to Congress in 2008 after previously serving in the Louisiana State Senate and state House of Representatives.

Trump delivered a television address shortly before noon, where he offered his prayers to Scalise, his family, police officers and others injured Wednesday. He called Scalise “a patriot and a fighter” and added “he will recover from this assault.”

Property records show Hodgkinson owned a small home on a large piece of land on Rolling Hills Lane in Belleville.

Reached by phone, Belleville Realtor Charlene Brennan told McClatchy she hired Hodgkinson from time to time for home inspections.

“He used to be in construction or the building trades, and then he went into home inspections. He had been doing home inspections for several years,” said Brennan, who works with Strano & Associates in Belleville.

“From a business standpoint, he did not seem like he is a radical - opinionated but not a radical,” Brennan said. “He wasn’t obnoxious, he wasn’t problematic. When he did home inspections for me he didn’t rile up the buyers or make ridiculous statements.”

The shooting occurred a day before the congressional baseball game, a tradition since 1909, that is played in Nationals Park, one of the few big bipartisan events in the capital. Legislators and staff members have been practicing in the run-up to the charity game, which normally draws 10,000 to 15,000 people.

Another shooting incident unfolded on Capitol Hill in 1998, when a man with a mental health problem entered the building and shot two Capitol Police officers to death. The gunman, Russell Eugene Weston, was shot and killed.

Jay Roberts lives two miles south of Alexandria. He said he was walking about a mile north of the scene this morning when he heard the sirens.

Roberts described the neighborhood as “like a small slice of small town America,” and said he was shocked by the incident.

“It can happen anywhere in the world now, but still it always shocks you,” he said.

McClatchy’s Kate Irby, Anita Kumar, Alex Roarty, Lesley Clark, Alex Dougherty, William Douglas, Anshu Siripurapu, Katie Glueck, Kevin G. Hall and David Lightman contributed to this report.