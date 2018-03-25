Rick Santorum, shown in 2015 launching his failed presidential bid, on Sunday suggested teens protesting gun violence should instead learn CPR and practice responding to mass shootings.
Rick Santorum, shown in 2015 launching his failed presidential bid, on Sunday suggested teens protesting gun violence should instead learn CPR and practice responding to mass shootings. John Heller Pittsburgh Post-Gazette file
Rick Santorum, shown in 2015 launching his failed presidential bid, on Sunday suggested teens protesting gun violence should instead learn CPR and practice responding to mass shootings. John Heller Pittsburgh Post-Gazette file

Politics & Government

Teens protesting gun violence should be learning CPR instead, ex-senator Santorum says

By Don Sweeney

dsweeney@sacbee.com

March 25, 2018 11:23 AM

Former Pennsylvania senator Rick Santorum suggested teens protesting gun violence instead prepare to help the victims of mass shootings by learning CPR and practicing active shooter drills.

“How about kids instead of looking to someone else to solve their problem, do something about maybe taking CPR classes or trying to deal with situations that when there is a violent shooter that you can actually respond to that,” Santorum said on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

On Saturday, hundreds of thousands turned out for the March for Our Lives to protest gun violence and push for stricter gun laws. An estimated 200,000 people took part in the main Washington, D.C. rally, with satellite marches taking place across the U.S., reported CBS News.

The marches featured speakers from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., where a gunman killed 17 people Feb. 14. But Santorum dismissed calls for “phony gun laws” on CNN Sunday and said teens should take responsibility for preparing their own communities for future shootings.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

More Videos

Students from across the country protest at the March for Our Lives

Students from across the country protest at the March for Our Lives

Pause
Parkland students take on Washington and gun rights

Parkland students take on Washington and gun rights

2014 video shows Beverly Boswell talking about providing 'nursing skills and medical care'

2014 video shows Beverly Boswell talking about providing 'nursing skills and medical care'

NC Sen. Jay Chaudhuri and other Democrats propose new gun laws in the aftermath of Parkland shooting

NC Sen. Jay Chaudhuri and other Democrats propose new gun laws in the aftermath of Parkland shooting

NC GOP calls for a federal investigation into Gov. Cooper's pipeline fund

NC GOP calls for a federal investigation into Gov. Cooper's pipeline fund

Stormy Daniels: Timeline of a Trump Scandal

Stormy Daniels: Timeline of a Trump Scandal

Dreams 'die' at DACA rally

Dreams 'die' at DACA rally

Senate Minority Leader calls for tougher harassment policies at Legislature

Senate Minority Leader calls for tougher harassment policies at Legislature

Defending President Trump’s Tariffs (With a Can of Coke)

Defending President Trump’s Tariffs (With a Can of Coke)

Trump urges Congress to come up with ‘comprehensive’ gun control bill

Trump urges Congress to come up with ‘comprehensive’ gun control bill

After organizing the March For Our Lives in Washington, D.C. Saturday, The students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School are ready to tackle what's next in the gun debate. "We're students... This is our test now, and we definitely studied," Aly Sheehy said, a senior at MSDHS. Alexa Ard / McClatchy

“They took action to ask someone to pass a law,” Santorum, a Republican, said on CNN. “They didn’t take action to say, ‘How do I, as an individual, deal with this problem? How am I going to do something about stopping bullying within my own community? What am I going to do to actually help respond to a shooter?’… Those are the kind of things where you can take it internally, and say, ‘Here’s how I’m going to deal with this. Here’s how I’m going to help the situation,’ instead of going and protesting and saying, ‘Oh, someone else needs to pass a law to protect me.’ 

Reaction on social media to Santorum’s comments was swift and scathing.

More Videos

Students from across the country protest at the March for Our Lives

Students from across the country protest at the March for Our Lives

Pause
Parkland students take on Washington and gun rights

Parkland students take on Washington and gun rights

2014 video shows Beverly Boswell talking about providing 'nursing skills and medical care'

2014 video shows Beverly Boswell talking about providing 'nursing skills and medical care'

NC Sen. Jay Chaudhuri and other Democrats propose new gun laws in the aftermath of Parkland shooting

NC Sen. Jay Chaudhuri and other Democrats propose new gun laws in the aftermath of Parkland shooting

NC GOP calls for a federal investigation into Gov. Cooper's pipeline fund

NC GOP calls for a federal investigation into Gov. Cooper's pipeline fund

Stormy Daniels: Timeline of a Trump Scandal

Stormy Daniels: Timeline of a Trump Scandal

Dreams 'die' at DACA rally

Dreams 'die' at DACA rally

Senate Minority Leader calls for tougher harassment policies at Legislature

Senate Minority Leader calls for tougher harassment policies at Legislature

Defending President Trump’s Tariffs (With a Can of Coke)

Defending President Trump’s Tariffs (With a Can of Coke)

Trump urges Congress to come up with ‘comprehensive’ gun control bill

Trump urges Congress to come up with ‘comprehensive’ gun control bill

Students, parents, and community members marched in Washington, D.C., on Saturday, March 24, 2018, at the March for Our Lives protest. Students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland took the stage, demanding gun legislation and safer schools. Kamaria Roberts / McClatchy

  Comments  